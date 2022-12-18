Experience the epic conclusion to _keyboardkommander

Attention _keyboardkommander players! We are excited to announce the completion of the epic story mode and the addition of the final two chapters to the game.

In these final chapters, players will journey to two new in-game locations. Will the warren be able "Fix" the zombie apocalypse? Will we find out the truth behind the zombie apocalypse?

Find out in the final two chapters of KeyboardKommander's story mode, available now. Don't miss this exciting conclusion to the epic tale.

In addition to releasing the final two chapters of the story mode, we are happy to announce that we are still hard at work balancing and patching the game to ensure the best experience possible for our players. We aim to take _keyboardkommander out of early access and deliver a fully polished and refined game.

We appreciate your patience and support as we continue to work on the game. We can't wait for you to experience the exciting conclusion of the story mode and all the improvements we have in store. Thank you for playing KeyboardKommander.