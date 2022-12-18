Update 0.2.3

The Good Stuff:
Changed the term 'upgrades' into 'perks' for clarity
Perks now only cost 5 scrap and go up in price together
New perk: item damage
New loot box: scrap boxes
Added a bullet hit sound (I thought this was already added!)
New item: upgrade kits
Barricades have two levels of upgrades that boost their effectiveness
Bear traps have two levels of upgrades (fire traps followed by explosive traps)
Auto turrets are refilled from upgrade kits
Throwing axes drop scrap or another throwing axe on enemy hit. Perfect for resource management builds!
Changed the health items to an actual item: medkit
Added medkits to the starter loot box
Added explosive red barrels that spawn like loot boxes
Scrap shop price balancing
Barricades now affect Junebug's movement speed as well (does not cause damage to player though)
Added descriptions for items on the item wheel
Added visual improvements and changes on Junebug's Cabin level
VFX tweaks
Increased crossbow explosion damage
Bugs:
Fixed turret low animation error
Fixed the revolver's attack speed (it's faster now)
Optimization (over thousands of thrice-duplicated foliage removed)
Changed files in this update