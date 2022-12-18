Update 0.2.3

The Good Stuff:

Changed the term 'upgrades' into 'perks' for clarity

Perks now only cost 5 scrap and go up in price together

New perk: item damage

New loot box: scrap boxes

Added a bullet hit sound (I thought this was already added!)

New item: upgrade kits

Barricades have two levels of upgrades that boost their effectiveness

Bear traps have two levels of upgrades (fire traps followed by explosive traps)

Auto turrets are refilled from upgrade kits

Throwing axes drop scrap or another throwing axe on enemy hit. Perfect for resource management builds!

Changed the health items to an actual item: medkit

Added medkits to the starter loot box

Added explosive red barrels that spawn like loot boxes

Scrap shop price balancing

Barricades now affect Junebug's movement speed as well (does not cause damage to player though)

Added descriptions for items on the item wheel

Added visual improvements and changes on Junebug's Cabin level

VFX tweaks

Increased crossbow explosion damage

Bugs:

Fixed turret low animation error

Fixed the revolver's attack speed (it's faster now)

Optimization (over thousands of thrice-duplicated foliage removed)