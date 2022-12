Bug Fixes:

[🔨] New stores showed traits that weren't really there.

[🔨] Delete all data button made new properties not able to be purchased.

[🔨] Favourited desserts sometimes didn't save

[🔨] Pizza party buy button wasn't reset when switching from a maxed out store.

[🔨] XP for choc. chip cookies sometimes went missing

This build includes starting the process for Cross Platform Cloud Save and improved save system latency. This will require multiple builds.