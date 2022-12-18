Update 12/17/2022

Bug Fixes

Fixed various Bestiary issues

Betting at the arena now triggers an important event if you win a few times

Jackson the Skald will no longer change into the wrong image in many different map locations

Iolo the Skald will no longer appear at campsites if you did his bounty

After completing Deemos Chapter 1 quest it will no longer be repeatable

Deemos will no longer raise your knowledge skill each time he shows you the ancient tome

QoL Improvements

Added option in the management section of the Codex menu to disable animated water to improve performance

You can now store Techniques during level up or character creation to use at a later date by visiting the local trainer

Ranger Adept/Mastery bonuses are now more clearly defined

Well Rested buff now shows the proper description

Birthday buff now shows the proper description

Alagaros will now be in the Xellos Tavern at Dusk and Night time

Content Additions

Added more burglary locations in Haven

All Bestiary entries are now complete