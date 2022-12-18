 Skip to content

Gjallarhorn update for 18 December 2022

Update 12/17/2022

Gjallarhorn update for 18 December 2022

Update 12/17/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

Fixed various Bestiary issues
Betting at the arena now triggers an important event if you win a few times
Jackson the Skald will no longer change into the wrong image in many different map locations
Iolo the Skald will no longer appear at campsites if you did his bounty
After completing Deemos Chapter 1 quest it will no longer be repeatable
Deemos will no longer raise your knowledge skill each time he shows you the ancient tome

QoL Improvements

Added option in the management section of the Codex menu to disable animated water to improve performance
You can now store Techniques during level up or character creation to use at a later date by visiting the local trainer
Ranger Adept/Mastery bonuses are now more clearly defined
Well Rested buff now shows the proper description
Birthday buff now shows the proper description
Alagaros will now be in the Xellos Tavern at Dusk and Night time

Content Additions

Added more burglary locations in Haven
All Bestiary entries are now complete

