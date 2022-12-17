Small new AI War 2 hotfix build. https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.531_MP_Fixes

Fixes a bug with a mod, a minor multiplayer bug, and also improves a small sub-area of MP networking speed.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

