 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Maze update for 17 December 2022

More bugs fixed, and need help from first time players.

Share · View all patches · Build 10170412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs fixed

Fixed some japanese texts being invisible.

Fixed reddot of the glock being stuck inside the pistol.

Fixed some guns making movement noises.

Fixed japanese translation error in tutorial room.

**
If you have a friend that has never played the game before, please let me know, because I need to test something with first time players. The person that helped me will receive a copy for free.

And eggs are healthy for you, even the yolk, fat makes you lose fat, the unhealthy carbs that make you fat, don’t trust the government, eat 🍳**

Changed files in this update

The Maze Content Depot 1339111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link