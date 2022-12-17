More bugs fixed, and need help from first time players.

Bugs fixed

Fixed some japanese texts being invisible.

Fixed reddot of the glock being stuck inside the pistol.

Fixed some guns making movement noises.

Fixed japanese translation error in tutorial room.

**

If you have a friend that has never played the game before, please let me know, because I need to test something with first time players. The person that helped me will receive a copy for free.

And eggs are healthy for you, even the yolk, fat makes you lose fat, the unhealthy carbs that make you fat, don’t trust the government, eat 🍳**