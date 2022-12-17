Update v0.7.1

Hello everyone! This is the first update after the Early Access launch. It mostly covers bugs or Quality of Life (QoL) improvements.

We have removed the server connection that prevented the game from being played offline. Now everyone can enjoy the game at any time either online or offline.

Some QoL improvements.

Regarding the the Glossary, you may now hide all the relics you have already obtained.

In the Achievements panel, you may also hide those you have already obtained.

And finally, we have added in the Yggdrasil panel a new button that allows you to see how to get the leaves and how many there are. You will also be able to hide the ones you have already obtained.

You can now move the character selection with the arrow keys.

Potions, coins and artifacts now have a light halo the moment they drop. This allows to better track where the drop has fallen.

16:10 resolutions have been added to the game. This is to improve the Steam Deck experience and screens that use that resolution. We are working on making it compatible with more resolutions.

Fixed issues

Axeldor's hammer attack was not too visible. We have updated the hue to give it more contrast.

The option to remove controller vibration was reversed in the options panel, it should now work fine.

The Crystal Soul Relic was being unlocked on Normal mode when it should have been on Hard or higher.

A visual error in numeric texts with more than 3 digits has been fixed.

The Ruined Slime stayed far away from you and you could lose track it if you ran away from it.

Other minor code issues.

