Hotfix 1.6 includes but not limited to

~ Viallgers not pushed around

~ Bandits moving and ai brain

~ Bandit detection

~ Horse Mountable fixed

~ Harvesting ui fixed

~ More lootable objects

~ Added more weapons and shields to merchant

~ Ui quest bug fixed

~ Fall through terrain fix

~ Networking client join fixed

~ Respawn death fixed

~ Removed unwanted items from map

~ Small map update

Thank you all for the bug reports. You are helping us make this great.