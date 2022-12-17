Gummy Dummy Battles update to BETA 1.1 version!

Hi guys, I dedicated my time to fixing the first bugs that popped up, so I couldn't add new missions for now.

Tomorrow I want to finish the first batch of missions, so you'll see quite a few more tomorrow night!

CHANGES IN BETA 1.1 VERSION:

I fixed the bug that caused in some multi-round missions the generation of an incorrect amount of money.

I fixed an issue where the amount of money available in some rounds was not related to the mission's difficulty.

I fixed (unfortunately for you :D) a bug that multiplied the player's money after each round.

I fixed the issue that allowed the player to change the mission's difficulty during the mission itself.

I fixed the names of the existing missions.

Now, you can also see the current mission's name during the battle, in the deployment phase.

I modified the values that made the Troll and the Giant Gingerman jump too often.

I hope you are really enjoying the game!

Gummy's purpose is not to train tomorrow's generals, as you may have understood, but to make you smile at the end of the day, when the stress of work, study, or just life takes your smile away.

Happy Sunday, everyone!