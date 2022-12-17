There are still some things that I would like to fix etc, but this is how far I got! Enjoy :)

Animated image in singleplayer menu.

Updated main menu background image.

Added a effect of striped roads if you finish faster than 10,000 kmh which is too fast for the frames.

Made the goal go wider when you have more than 4, 8 and 12 players. It used to just grow and grow until the goalposts were like a skyscraper.

Added initial negative tiles called Birds Nest, Broken Window, Grinded Gears and Punctured Tire:

Birds Nest reduce HP of neighbors.

Broken Window adds aero to neighbors.

Grinded Gears reduces top speed of neighbors.

Punctured Tire reduces boost-time of neighbors.

These negative tiles can be removed for a mere $150! Enjoy >:) mohaha

Added a Tool called Merchant which adds money to the layer over time and gradually scales the money you get for selling tiles around.

Added another Tool called Rotator which moves neighboring tiles around each turn.

Made colors of the gear lever less harsh.

Made colors of tiles on a timesmod (x2 etc.) have the tint of the quality and also have a less foggy look. Makes it easier to see.

Made colors in the win-screen more appealing

Added many more taunts.

Added the sound of air/wind when you drive.

Done some things to try to get multiplayer more stable. It is more stable, but it might not be perfect.

Added a better functionality for kicking players. The host can now click on a player and a promt will appear.

Fixed (and kinda nerfed) throttle reengaging if you grind a gear by not ever releasing your throttle and then letting go of the lever. This actually made it possible to not lose any speed but your ears would bleed as a result. It was actually a very good nos or tb meta.

Bonuses now have different prices. For instance, dog-box and sequential now cost $300 instead of $50.

Set max amount of players to 16.

Set max username length to 128 characters instead of 16.

Made non-ascii characters of usernames be automatically replaced by a ?

Made it possible to scroll through the result of players in finish.

Added explaination of income in finish.

Added "Darn fast time attack" which is where you have to drive under 0.3 seconds.

Fixed No-Upgrade gamemode not actually being equal in their upgrades.

Added 9 fun, weird and tough random challenges to singleplayer.

Made Impossible and Mega-Impossible possible and actually quite interesting. For instance, I have removed lifes and replaced it with -2 attempts and also the map does not change so that you can make a strategy or plan.

Added an achievement for Mega-Impossible.

Made scoring in singleplayer more easy to understand. You get 10,000,000 points for each attempt left, up to 50,000,000 score based on how fast you were compared to the win-time (down to half the win-time), and up to 10,000,000 score from your money achieved.

You can now undo (and redo) all your progress this turn in singleplayer. In multiplayer you can still only undo one move - so that people don't have to wait forever.

Added SNOS which is basically super nos which inverts aero to your nos but uses two bottles instead of one. This is found in a new bonus at LVL 7 in N O S.