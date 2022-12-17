There are still some things that I would like to fix etc, but this is how far I got! Enjoy :)
- Animated image in singleplayer menu.
- Updated main menu background image.
- Added a effect of striped roads if you finish faster than 10,000 kmh which is too fast for the frames.
- Made the goal go wider when you have more than 4, 8 and 12 players. It used to just grow and grow until the goalposts were like a skyscraper.
- Added initial negative tiles called Birds Nest, Broken Window, Grinded Gears and Punctured Tire:
- Birds Nest reduce HP of neighbors.
- Broken Window adds aero to neighbors.
- Grinded Gears reduces top speed of neighbors.
- Punctured Tire reduces boost-time of neighbors.
- These negative tiles can be removed for a mere $150! Enjoy >:) mohaha
- Added a Tool called Merchant which adds money to the layer over time and gradually scales the money you get for selling tiles around.
- Added another Tool called Rotator which moves neighboring tiles around each turn.
- Made colors of the gear lever less harsh.
- Made colors of tiles on a timesmod (x2 etc.) have the tint of the quality and also have a less foggy look. Makes it easier to see.
- Made colors in the win-screen more appealing
- Added many more taunts.
- Added the sound of air/wind when you drive.
- Done some things to try to get multiplayer more stable. It is more stable, but it might not be perfect.
- Added a better functionality for kicking players. The host can now click on a player and a promt will appear.
- Fixed (and kinda nerfed) throttle reengaging if you grind a gear by not ever releasing your throttle and then letting go of the lever. This actually made it possible to not lose any speed but your ears would bleed as a result. It was actually a very good nos or tb meta.
- Bonuses now have different prices. For instance, dog-box and sequential now cost $300 instead of $50.
- Set max amount of players to 16.
- Set max username length to 128 characters instead of 16.
- Made non-ascii characters of usernames be automatically replaced by a ?
- Made it possible to scroll through the result of players in finish.
- Added explaination of income in finish.
- Added "Darn fast time attack" which is where you have to drive under 0.3 seconds.
- Fixed No-Upgrade gamemode not actually being equal in their upgrades.
- Added 9 fun, weird and tough random challenges to singleplayer.
- Made Impossible and Mega-Impossible possible and actually quite interesting. For instance, I have removed lifes and replaced it with -2 attempts and also the map does not change so that you can make a strategy or plan.
- Added an achievement for Mega-Impossible.
- Made scoring in singleplayer more easy to understand. You get 10,000,000 points for each attempt left, up to 50,000,000 score based on how fast you were compared to the win-time (down to half the win-time), and up to 10,000,000 score from your money achieved.
- You can now undo (and redo) all your progress this turn in singleplayer. In multiplayer you can still only undo one move - so that people don't have to wait forever.
- Added SNOS which is basically super nos which inverts aero to your nos but uses two bottles instead of one. This is found in a new bonus at LVL 7 in N O S.
