Full release update out now!

Happy Monday, dear coffee lovers:

It looks like a good day to share with you a little surprise, don't you think?

It's our pleasure to announce that Coffee Shop Tycoon has officially become a complete game after six years of Early Access stage. Its full-release update is now live on Steam! This version features the Moon as the last unlockable location, a complete rework of the Du Latte Awards, several quality-of-life modifications, and the game credits. However, this is not a goodbye at all -- next month, we'll be sharing the last patch to include 10 sci-fi-themed items and the new employee models.

Here's a list of the most important changes that players will enjoy in the Full Release update:

The moon!

Added the final location of the game, now you can take your magnificent roasted beans out of this world and start delighting more customers in our solar system.





Rehauled Awards

The Du Latte awards have been completely recreated, from the looks to the functionality. Now you can participate in six awards categories:

Barista of the year

Cashier of the year

Roaster of the year

Fan-tastic coffee award

Best roast of the year

Most sold unique drinks

Every year will have two random awards that you can try to earn. Winning awards will give you money and a unique trophy you can showcase in your stores! Du Latte awards now happen every 12 months regardless of store location, so you can switch between different stores and still participate in the same categories. "Best roast of the year", and the "Most sold unique drinks" awards will become available when the respective features are unlocked in the story.





Quality of life improvements

New animations

Roasting

Condiment table

Walking

Du Latte Awards

Pedestrians will now spawn in some locations

Improved placing items in your store

Added a new confirmation dialog when changing the resolution

Adding full support to Chinese language

Seasonal decorations in the Start Screen now change automatically

Graphical improvements to some locations

Some changes to stats and balancing

Added a new achievement

Bug fixes

Fixed a problem where bankruptcy was not using the new price changes

Fixed roasting challenges that were impossible due to "Roasting skill"

One last piece of news: Unfortunately, due to a recent policy change by Valve, we won't be launching with a discount, but you can expect a 30% discount during Winter Sale! If you love the concept of the game and you want to help keep the lights on and allow us to work on more exciting games for you, go ahead and grab a copy, add us to your wishlist, or send it as a gift to your friends who always loved management games.

Thank you for reading this far, and enjoy your coffee.

if you love Coffee Shop Tycoon, and want to get some cool new logos for your shop join our discord! We will be online answering any questions about the game!😊

Join Discord