This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes:

Increased fishing exp by the fish size

Made some changes to the trading scene that should make it more intuitive

Bugfixes:

Fishing boat actually removed

Fixed fish having wrong prices

Fixed breakdancing fish

Fixed moonwalking lobsters

Fixed weird fish school and bug swarm behaviour

Fixed the fish running behaviour from the Regenerate attack.

Characters no longer become a pitch black being during dawn and dusk