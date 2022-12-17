Fix the bug that "Set Inventory"->"Decrease Items" cannot reduce the number of the first item.
Modify the behavior of "Set animation component"->"Set sprite"=NONE, from restoring the default sprite image to setting an empty sprite image. Keep the same behavior as setting actor sprites
Yami RPG Editor update for 17 December 2022
12/18 Update
Changed files in this update