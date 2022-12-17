Update 1.58 - Hotfix #1

Changelog:
-
Fixed a bug with resolutions that rendered the game "zoomed-in" in some cases. The game should display properly now.
-
Fixed a bug that looped Otomo's tutorial in Kenji's Journey (Mission #1), preventing the mission from being complete.
-
[Steam Multiplayer] Fixed a bug that allowed joining a game at the time of the host starting it partially breaking the lobby in the process.
-
Removed the "(legacy controls)" comment from the attack-move/force-move switch in the game's options. Attack-move does not behave like the "legacy BR move", more information on it can be found in the original announcement for 1.58.
Changed files in this update