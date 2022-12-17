 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Battle Realms: Zen Edition update for 17 December 2022

Update 1.58 - Hotfix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 10170154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Fixed a bug with resolutions that rendered the game "zoomed-in" in some cases. The game should display properly now.

  • Fixed a bug that looped Otomo's tutorial in Kenji's Journey (Mission #1), preventing the mission from being complete.

  • [Steam Multiplayer] Fixed a bug that allowed joining a game at the time of the host starting it partially breaking the lobby in the process.

  • Removed the "(legacy controls)" comment from the attack-move/force-move switch in the game's options. Attack-move does not behave like the "legacy BR move", more information on it can be found in the original announcement for 1.58.

Changed files in this update

Battle Realms Content Depot 1025601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link