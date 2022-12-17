AI Art and why I use it

Hello. First and foremost, I'd like to apologize for making two posts that I deleted. I couldn't sleep on what I presented to you.

Now, I want to talk about AI Art.

Why do I use it?

It delivers art in a fast way that I do not need to hire staff for, which I don't even have the money for and the will to make this project a "budget project".

Is it immoral to do this?

Yes and no. I don't want artists to lose their jobs, but I also want the AI technology to prosper into what is right now 13 fingers on one hand and what not to a smarter AI.

Would I recommend it?

Yes. Because if you are like me, not a pro artist and want better quality in your art and can't afford to hire professional artists while waiting for it to be done in a limited time frame or getting scammed (I don't want anyone to get scammed but I have been before). You can still get scammed by artists that don't use AI, so I don't see that as a valid argument for AI Art to be closed down.

This patch has replaced some of the art, but most of the art like animations and art that could not be replaced because the AI couldn't read it good enough are still there.

I will not make an option to see the art that was there before, since I don't have a lot of time coding it, I am deeply sorry for that. It also takes up a lot of space.

Best regards.