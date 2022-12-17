v1.03i New item & Bug fixes & List of upcoming updates

Added the Jack, which is located in the trunk of the car by default

Added garbage containers near the grocery store

Feature the car & trailer now retain their position

Feature customers do not leave the purchased products

Feature the floor is less polluted

Feature the rate of the table is saved

Feature battery added to the store

Bug fixed saving error when throwing the table into the trash

Petrol can

Spawn trash with random items in landfills

New graphics card

Bug fixes