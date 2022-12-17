v1.03i New item & Bug fixes & List of upcoming updates

Update list
Added the Jack, which is located in the trunk of the car by default
Added garbage containers near the grocery store
Feature the car & trailer now retain their position
Feature customers do not leave the purchased products
Feature the floor is less polluted
Feature the rate of the table is saved
Feature battery added to the store
Bug fixed saving error when throwing the table into the trash
Upcoming updates
Petrol can
Spawn trash with random items in landfills
New graphics card
Bug fixes
