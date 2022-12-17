 Skip to content

My Gaming Club update for 17 December 2022

v1.03i New item & Bug fixes & List of upcoming updates

Build 10170060 · Last edited by Wendy

Update list

Added the Jack, which is located in the trunk of the car by default
Added garbage containers near the grocery store
Feature the car & trailer now retain their position
Feature customers do not leave the purchased products
Feature the floor is less polluted
Feature the rate of the table is saved
Feature battery added to the store
Bug fixed saving error when throwing the table into the trash

Upcoming updates

Petrol can
Spawn trash with random items in landfills
New graphics card
Bug fixes

