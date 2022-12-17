HATS OFF TO YOU 🎩🐹

First of all: THANK YOU FOR YOUR GREAT SUPPORT! YOU ARE AMAZING!
This Update brings the most requested * and important ** feature: HATS!
YES! Now you are previewing with style.
There of course are also numerous other new features, tweaks and quality of life improvements.
The first implementation of a “Wizard”, helping you configure the numerous features that PEBI has, especially for newer users.
This is the first big update after the steam release and (probably) the last big update before new year (smaller hotfixes and patches will of course come as needed).
There are also a few things planned for next year and lots of open tickets.
If you have any problem, feature request or feedback of any kind, feel free to visit the steam forum https://steamcommunity.com/app/2192700/discussions/, the itch.io https://spielmannspiel.itch.io/pebi page or Vanlau’s discord server https://discord.gg/udchehMgxt.
And if you haven’t done it already, please leave a review on steam and/or itch. On steam we need, by time of writing, just 3 more reviews to appease the god algorithm that we are not a scam.
In any case, if you celebrate them, have nice holidays. If not, have a great time anyways and best wishes for the new year.
- no, nobody requested that ^^”
** absolutely not important, but fun
Change Log
And the change logs of course.
- (tag: 0.24.0) 0.24.0 (4 minutes ago)
* Banner Maker: steam banner wrong size fix #97 (5 days ago)
- (tag: 0.23.9dev) hat selector (26 hours ago)
- fix broken menu from QR-Code maker, Theme Manager (broken in 0.23.5dev) (30 hours ago)
- fix broken menu from Theme Manager (broken from in 0.23.5dev) (30 hours ago)
- improved settings version management (30 hours ago)
- (tag: 0.23.8dev) added PEBI runtime counter, fixing file version mistake (2 days ago)
- (tag: 0.23.7dev) 0.23.7 (2 days ago)
- better clipboard message (2 days ago)
- added screenshot feature to all missed forms (2 days ago)
- added record notification (2 days ago)
- fix broken export menu from Emote Display Maker(broken from in 0.23.5dev) (2 days ago)
- changing message boxes with notifications (experimental) (2 days ago)
- added F12 screenshot feature, new messaging system (2 days ago)
- (tag: 0.23.6dev) optimise animator with multithreading (8 days ago)
- Texture View: multiple selected files result in error fix #90 (8 days ago)
- new defaults for file exporter (8 days ago)
- added warning dialog (should solve #93), added tiling wizard (8 days ago)
- (tag: 0.23.5dev) 0.23.5 (12 days ago)
- added default PEBI icons for forms (12 days ago)
- Emote Sheet Maker: QOL: relabel some buttons (12 days ago)
- add icon (12 days ago)
- IconMaker: fix not updating on changing emote sheet bug (12 days ago)
- Theme Manager: add icon (12 days ago)
- IconMaker: fix "too big to export" bug when image quality was still on factory default (12 days ago)
- Exporter: fix tool strip width (12 days ago)
- Text2QR-Code: fix own logo not propperly loading on re-opening the window (12 days ago)
- Text2QR-Code: fix own logo not resize bug (12 days ago)
- Text2QR-Code: fix qr code not refreshing (12 days ago)
- (tag: 0.23.4dev) demo version, not dev version (12 days ago)
- version 0.23.4dev (13 days ago)
- fix banner maker export bug on itch-io banner (13 days ago)
- (tag: 0.23.3dev) re-poistioning hat, fix hat not minimizing bug (2 weeks ago)
- add hidden achievement (2 weeks ago)
- (tag: 0.23.2dev) QR-Code maker: own logo / no logo options (only for full versions), fix "data to long" crash (2 weeks ago)
- emote sheet maker: fix crash when watermark file was never selected or has been deleted but is still selected (2 weeks ago)
- added hat, overhauled the save system (2 weeks ago)
- (tag: 0.23.1dev) order themes by name, reload themes, better error handly with broken themes #92 (3 weeks ago)
Changed files in this update