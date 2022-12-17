HATS OFF TO YOU 🎩🐹

First of all: THANK YOU FOR YOUR GREAT SUPPORT! YOU ARE AMAZING!

This Update brings the most requested * and important ** feature: HATS!

YES! Now you are previewing with style.

There of course are also numerous other new features, tweaks and quality of life improvements.

The first implementation of a “Wizard”, helping you configure the numerous features that PEBI has, especially for newer users.

This is the first big update after the steam release and (probably) the last big update before new year (smaller hotfixes and patches will of course come as needed).

There are also a few things planned for next year and lots of open tickets.

If you have any problem, feature request or feedback of any kind, feel free to visit the steam forum https://steamcommunity.com/app/2192700/discussions/, the itch.io https://spielmannspiel.itch.io/pebi page or Vanlau’s discord server https://discord.gg/udchehMgxt.

And if you haven’t done it already, please leave a review on steam and/or itch. On steam we need, by time of writing, just 3 more reviews to appease the god algorithm that we are not a scam.

In any case, if you celebrate them, have nice holidays. If not, have a great time anyways and best wishes for the new year.

The SpielmannSpiel Team

no, nobody requested that ^^”

** absolutely not important, but fun

Change Log

And the change logs of course.