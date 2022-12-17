Server Update

Obviously the WolfQuest server is having trouble handling the many people playing the game since the Lost River map release. First, thank you all for buying the DLC! We really appreciate it. But it's very frustrating that during peak times, you can't always log in or stay logged into your account (which is necessary to earn achievements). We've made some changes on the server to help with this, and are looking at more improvements, both in the short-term and the long-term. In the meantime, we ask for your patience. Very sorry about the trouble and frustration!