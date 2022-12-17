EXPEDITIONEER UPDATE
Expedition Mode Update
We gladly present you the first update for evomon!
Updates
- Added: Added evomons graphics in the expedition, we took the default tatamon graphics and now all evomons will appear in the expedition
- Added: Added evomons graphics in expedition battle
- Added: Freeplay mode in battle
- Added: New item in Evoshop the XPNATOR
- Added: New achievement in the gacha machine
Improvements
- Improvement: expedition mode now gives experience to your evomon
- Improvement : the more expeditions you unlock the higher your expedition energy
- Improvement : Balance in the Arena battles
Bugfixes
- Bugfix : bug fixed that the gacha doll was being distributed incorrectly
- Bugfix : bug fixed when editing mode with evopedia open
- Bugfix : text and translation
Known issue:
Unfortunately, due to a problem with our game engine, during the update we had a problem with saved indexes in room savegames
so if you had items in your room they will probably be reset.
PS: as a bonus we are giving everyone a tatamon plushie for each room.
Changed files in this update