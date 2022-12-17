EXPEDITIONEER UPDATE

Expedition Mode Update

We gladly present you the first update for evomon!

Updates

Added: Added evomons graphics in the expedition, we took the default tatamon graphics and now all evomons will appear in the expedition

Added: Added evomons graphics in expedition battle

Added: Freeplay mode in battle

Added: New item in Evoshop the XPNATOR

Added: New achievement in the gacha machine





Improvements

Improvement: expedition mode now gives experience to your evomon

Improvement : the more expeditions you unlock the higher your expedition energy

Improvement : Balance in the Arena battles

Bugfixes

Bugfix : bug fixed that the gacha doll was being distributed incorrectly

Bugfix : bug fixed when editing mode with evopedia open

Bugfix : text and translation

Known issue:

Unfortunately, due to a problem with our game engine, during the update we had a problem with saved indexes in room savegames

so if you had items in your room they will probably be reset.

PS: as a bonus we are giving everyone a tatamon plushie for each room.