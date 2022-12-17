 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EvoMon update for 17 December 2022

EXPEDITIONEER UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 10170045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EXPEDITIONEER UPDATE

Expedition Mode Update

We gladly present you the first update for evomon!

Updates

  • Added: Added evomons graphics in the expedition, we took the default tatamon graphics and now all evomons will appear in the expedition
  • Added: Added evomons graphics in expedition battle
  • Added: Freeplay mode in battle
  • Added: New item in Evoshop the XPNATOR
  • Added: New achievement in the gacha machine


Improvements

  • Improvement: expedition mode now gives experience to your evomon
  • Improvement : the more expeditions you unlock the higher your expedition energy
  • Improvement : Balance in the Arena battles

Bugfixes

  • Bugfix : bug fixed that the gacha doll was being distributed incorrectly
  • Bugfix : bug fixed when editing mode with evopedia open
  • Bugfix : text and translation

Known issue:
Unfortunately, due to a problem with our game engine, during the update we had a problem with saved indexes in room savegames
so if you had items in your room they will probably be reset.
PS: as a bonus we are giving everyone a tatamon plushie for each room.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1970821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link