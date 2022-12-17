Tempest | Hotfix v0.8.0.2

We’ve made the decision to increase the rewards for custom difficulty by changing the reward reduction from 80% to 60%. We have plans to add harder official difficulties in future content updates to help balance the game progression.

We are aware of a bug causing the Holiday trophy to not be obtainable. We are looking into this however for now you will need to use a VPN. This is a top priority for us and we hope to have this fixed as soon as possible.

Added support for HTC Vive Focus 3 Controllers

All doors in Sunny Meadows now have hands in VR when grabbed

Added a Christmas tree to the lobby

The Intern badge now has a visible button to change the badge

Increase the custom difficulty reward reduction from 80% to 60%

Keybinds will no longer reset after closing the game

Cameras will no longer be very dark

You can no longer place equipment on walls behind door frames

Interaction photos now work for radios and telephones

Having “smooth monitor view” set to off will no longer render a black screen on your monitor in VR

New players can now get past level 1 if you did not level up in the last game you played

Potential fix for getting “failed to load” if you fail to connect to the unity services server

Content page now displays the “Payments” section

DOTS no longer clips inside the surface it was placed on

The stats will no longer show a 15% sanity loss after dying in singleplayer

You can now pick up the brown suitcases in Sunny Meadows

You will now always get a burned crucifix evidence photo before an interaction photo

Crucifix interaction photos will no longer fail, if it was used by the ghost when placed

Haunted mirror camera no longer uses SSAO

The willow front window fingerprint will no longer be facing outside

Fixed Phantom and Oni flash rates during hunts

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia

Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team