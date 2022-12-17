Arcane Vale version 0.1.1 is now live on steam!

Hiya guys,
It's been a wild 24 hours! Thank you so much for all the support and messages. I have put together version 0.1.1 to address several issues you have flagged on the discord and forums aswell as a few balance changes and quality of life changes based on your feedback.
Version 0.1.1 -
• Fixed a bug where you could get in a teleport loop when moving maps while mounted
• Fixed bug when getting on transport with saddled NPC
• Added training arrows to fletching table
• Fixed 'Into the wild' quest text showing the wrong outcome
• Increased leather drop rate from cows and horses
• Fixed bug with corrupted ent tree sometimes activating without being hit by fire arrows
• Fixed volume sometimes increasing beyond user set level
• Reduced arrow crafting times
• Fixed bug which would allow you to pick up multiple wedding rings from the fallen villagers body
• Reduced Chef's hat and Jester's boots levels slightly
• Fixed Seraphina delivery during night not activating correctly
• Fixed 'Free at last' achievement not unlocking
• Reduced drop rate of turtle shield
• Reduced experience rates slightly from all NPC's
• Diamonds are now required for upgrading uncraftable weapons and armor
• Added shield to armor filter in inventory
• Fixed issue when mounted that would allow you to move while talking
• Reduced flat armor rate on all armor by 40%
• Fixed bug when teleporting while mounted which would use a rune but not teleport you
• Improved skeleton shoot frames and timing
• Replaced "Talk" option with NPC names
I hope you are enjoying the game and look out for new content in the near future!
- Zero
Changed files in this update