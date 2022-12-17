Arcane Vale version 0.1.1 is now live on steam!

Hiya guys,

It's been a wild 24 hours! Thank you so much for all the support and messages. I have put together version 0.1.1 to address several issues you have flagged on the discord and forums aswell as a few balance changes and quality of life changes based on your feedback.

Version 0.1.1 -

• Fixed a bug where you could get in a teleport loop when moving maps while mounted

• Fixed bug when getting on transport with saddled NPC

• Added training arrows to fletching table

• Fixed 'Into the wild' quest text showing the wrong outcome

• Increased leather drop rate from cows and horses

• Fixed bug with corrupted ent tree sometimes activating without being hit by fire arrows

• Fixed volume sometimes increasing beyond user set level

• Reduced arrow crafting times

• Fixed bug which would allow you to pick up multiple wedding rings from the fallen villagers body

• Reduced Chef's hat and Jester's boots levels slightly

• Fixed Seraphina delivery during night not activating correctly

• Fixed 'Free at last' achievement not unlocking

• Reduced drop rate of turtle shield

• Reduced experience rates slightly from all NPC's

• Diamonds are now required for upgrading uncraftable weapons and armor

• Added shield to armor filter in inventory

• Fixed issue when mounted that would allow you to move while talking

• Reduced flat armor rate on all armor by 40%

• Fixed bug when teleporting while mounted which would use a rune but not teleport you

• Improved skeleton shoot frames and timing

• Replaced "Talk" option with NPC names

I hope you are enjoying the game and look out for new content in the near future!