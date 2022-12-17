Duelyst II beta hotfix deployed

We've been working to address issues encountered by players during the first few hours of the beta, and will continue monitoring to ensure things are running more smoothly. Thank you for your patience.
Hotfix notes:
- Games vs AI opponents should now work correctly
- Purchases via Steam should now consistently go through
- Faction unlock screens should scale correctly at different resolutions
- Legacy deckbuilding should now work correctly
- Special Bundles have been reenabled and fixed
Changed files in this update