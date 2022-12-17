 Skip to content

Duelyst II update for 17 December 2022

Duelyst II beta hotfix deployed

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've been working to address issues encountered by players during the first few hours of the beta, and will continue monitoring to ensure things are running more smoothly. Thank you for your patience.

Hotfix notes:

  • Games vs AI opponents should now work correctly
  • Purchases via Steam should now consistently go through
  • Faction unlock screens should scale correctly at different resolutions
  • Legacy deckbuilding should now work correctly
  • Special Bundles have been reenabled and fixed

