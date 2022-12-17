FINAL MISSION IS HERE! (+2 new heroes!)

Share · View all patches · Build 10169924 · Last edited 17 December 2022 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy

At last, implemented the game's final mission, meaning you can now have the full experience and complete the campaign.

Changes:

Added final mission for 'Plains of Terror'.

Added new classes: 'Priest' (spellcaster with Holy damage spells), 'Orc' (pure strength-based fighter).

Added new powerup: 'Bloodsucker'.

Added new skill: 'Banish' (available on Paladin and Priest).

Balanced all damage improving passives.

Fixed Critical Hit effect visual bug.

Made mana cost more when special ability is invoked a lot.

Removed accidental buff from Chickens..

Added 'Boomerang' skill to Knight.

Added earthquake effect when bosses die.

Increased 'IO' time travel area damage.

Made it impossible for chickens to leave stage boundaries.

Fixed bug with enemies sometimes not getting close enough for melee damage.

Added elements immunity to 'Angel of Pain'.

Changed camera to center level when level is smaller than screen resolution (instead of sticking to top-left corner).

What's next for HellEscape?

Now that the game is complete, I intend to do the following:

Let it stay in this state (early access) a little while for tests, balances, and final input from players.

Add small improvements and content updates, maybe new skills or heroes.

Set a final release date.

Make a new trailer and work on game visibility preparing for the release.

After release whether or not I'll continue to add content depends on how well it will do.

If you haven't done so already and you enjoyed the game, please leave a review. This will greatly help me with the release.

Thank you all!