Patch Notes 12/17

Hey folks!
This isn't the big patch we were talking about around a week or so. We're taking some time off before finishing work on that, so expect that one some time in January.
Changes for this patch:
- A few inconsistent details with the family medical records have been ironed out.
- Various bug and typo fixes we didn't want to leave up until the New Year.
- Re-worded the descriptions for several traits to more accurately describe them (and to see if they alter pick-rates for underpicked traits)
Happy holidays!
Tony + Abby
Changed files in this update