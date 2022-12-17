Patch Notes 12/17

Hey folks!

This isn't the big patch we were talking about around a week or so. We're taking some time off before finishing work on that, so expect that one some time in January.

Changes for this patch:

A few inconsistent details with the family medical records have been ironed out.

Various bug and typo fixes we didn't want to leave up until the New Year.

Re-worded the descriptions for several traits to more accurately describe them (and to see if they alter pick-rates for underpicked traits)

Happy holidays!

Tony + Abby