Scarlet Hollow update for 17 December 2022

Patch Notes 12/17

Patch Notes 12/17

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This isn't the big patch we were talking about around a week or so. We're taking some time off before finishing work on that, so expect that one some time in January.

Changes for this patch:

  • A few inconsistent details with the family medical records have been ironed out.
  • Various bug and typo fixes we didn't want to leave up until the New Year.
  • Re-worded the descriptions for several traits to more accurately describe them (and to see if they alter pick-rates for underpicked traits)

Happy holidays!
Tony + Abby

