 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Emi - New Beginning update for 17 December 2022

Internal Guide + Stat Tracker

Share · View all patches · Build 10169899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've added in the stat tracker and the guide. Simply update the game, go to preferences and enable the guide.

I'll be making a post on steam for what you need to get each achievement.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2142711
  • Loading history…
Depot 2142712
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link