Internal Guide + Stat Tracker

We've added in the stat tracker and the guide. Simply update the game, go to preferences and enable the guide.
I'll be making a post on steam for what you need to get each achievement.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We've added in the stat tracker and the guide. Simply update the game, go to preferences and enable the guide.
I'll be making a post on steam for what you need to get each achievement.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update