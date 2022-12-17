 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Flight Of Nova update for 17 December 2022

[build 760.025.3] - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10169857 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed - bug in the mission “The Hayden orbital station needs new air filters” from Montes Pera.
The dockport for delivery at Hayden was the wrong one. Delivery was impossible as it was a hatch type dockport.

Changed files in this update

Flight Of Nova Content Depot 1069191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link