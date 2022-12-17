Fixed - bug in the mission “The Hayden orbital station needs new air filters” from Montes Pera.
The dockport for delivery at Hayden was the wrong one. Delivery was impossible as it was a hatch type dockport.
Flight Of Nova update for 17 December 2022
[build 760.025.3] - Hotfix
