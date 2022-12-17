Update 12.17.2022 - Mixed online and local multiplayer

Share · View all patches · Build 10169791 · Last edited 18 December 2022 – 20:39:17 UTC by Wendy

Hats and Hand Grenades now supports mixed online and local multiplayer!

For example, two people on one PC can play with four people on another PC. Any combination of up to six PCs and players works. How many games do that?!

This is the first patch since leaving early access, so it also includes a bunch of bug fixes and quality of life updates:

Simplified movement along vertical walls. When moving vertically along a slanted wall, you just need to hold up or down. No more spamming left and up or right and down! (As shown in gif below).

Hat synchronization is fixed in King of the Hat and Capture the Hat modes. All players will now see the same hat.

The camera now zooms in slower than it zooms out for a steadier experience.

Fixed a bug/crash that occurred when a player entered the lobby menu, preventing some players from joining.

Fixed the in-game scoreboard so it shows the correct team score while players are respawning.

Various other bug and crash fixes

Keep the feedback coming, and thanks for playing!