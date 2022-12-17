Update v0.5.40a

Share · View all patches · Build 10169780 · Last edited 17 December 2022 – 20:32:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello Riders,

Thank you for playing Down Fast VR while it is early in Early Access!

Here is a small update which should make your experience a bit better.

When you first launch the game after the new update you will be faced with a screen which has some options for comfort and bike control. There are even more options in the settings menu > Advanced settings.

This patch also brings some general fixes for the default bike like making it's suspension better and improving the traction.

Below is the full change log.

Change Notes

1. Adjusted brake strength.

Brakes are now stronger and more useful

2. Fine tuned the default bike

suspension updated so that it is smoother

Updated tires friction models

3. Control Settings

Steering assistance Toggle. Switching off assistances gives you full control of the steering

Toggle Wheelies. Wheelies are now switched off by default. TO DO: Calibration for the weight transfer

4. Camera Settings

Disable Camera smoothing for better experience. Can be fine tuned but some settings can cause nausea and vomitting so be careful!

Enjoy the ride and share your feedback on Down Fast VR Discord :)