Project Heartbeat: Gameplay rewrite now in testing

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

!! WARNING !!

If you plan to try this beta and edit songs, please back up your charts, as they might be corrupted by some of the inevitable bugs that come with major code rewrites. Leaderboards are also disabled for the beta branch.

Hello, one of the things I've been working on recently is rewriting all of the gameplay components, there are many reasons for this that I'll go over shortly.

Reasons for the rewrite

The truth is when I started working on PH in September 2019 I never expected the game to reach the point its reached today. For example originally I was never going to have the console gameplay style, but over time I decided to add it.

The problem is that due to the way the code was structured it was very prone to failure and strange issues caused by edge case problems (it doesn't help that the PH community is very creative and does many weird things with notes).

With this rewrite I aim to create a simpler base on which new note types can be implemented in a consistent less buggy form, with a proper architecture for handling multi-notes consistently.

Please, try it out and give me feedback!

Major changes

The autoplay system is now a modifier, the checkbox in the debug menu will be removed soon.

Autoplay hit sounds are now scheduled, so they should be much more accurate.

Multi note visual behavior has been improved to better match diva

Sustains now have looping sounds when held, and a different release sound

Sustains now currently count as two notes when a WORST rating is given

Known issues