Junkyard Fury 2 update for 17 December 2022

Secret Level Added!

Share · View all patches · Build 10169648 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new secret level! Some familiar faces will be there, with some new faces as well! Also comes with some new drivable vehicles and 3 different secret endings to obtain! Also fixed a glitch with the death animations inside a vehicle, should be fixed now.

