❄️Unlock Limited-Time Cosmetics in TRIVIA SNOWDOWN! ❄️ + New Chance Round Items!

Hello Tricksters! Grab a mug of hot cocoa and get under the weighted blankets, it’s Trivia Snowdown time!

From now until January 13th Trivia Tricks will be in Snowdown mode! Celebrate the season by enabling the ‘Festive’ question category, team up with your trivia pals to take on the Santa & Krampus boss, and complete limited-time Festive Missions to unlock rare cosmetics!



Plus there’s 6 new collectibles in the store waiting to be unlocked by spending cookies, earned through participating in trivia!

The festive additions continue with the Chance Round item pool being expanded with three new items!



Firstly there’s the Present, which grants 1,500 points to both yourself and another player of your choosing. Spread the festive cheer!



There’s also the Stopwatch, which halves the question timer to hurry everybody else into a panic (pairs well with the Math category).



Lastly, there’s Call a Boss, a phone which puts you in touch with a random boss who may (or may not) know the answer to the current question.



Finally, last week we asked the kind folks in the Trivia Tricks Discord what Quality of Life improvements they would like to see. Here’s some of the improvements in this update made possible thanks to your suggestions…

During Chance Round voting you can now explicitly opt out of joining, meaning the timer will be skipped once all players vote

Remembering lobby settings when swapping between standard and co-op mode

Easier communication to hosts about category preferences

These are just some of the headliners for the many small but important improvements you’ll find in this update. Thanks to everybody for taking the time to give us these suggestions! If you’ve got any ideas about the ways we can make Trivia Tricks better then do consider leaving a Steam Review letting us know what you think.

Now, onto the full patch notes!

The Trivia Snowdown event is back until January 13th!

The Festive category returns, how well do you know the holidays?

Plus, take on Santa & Krampus in Co-Op Vs Boss Mode!

6 new festive cosmetics have been added that are available for purchase in the Character Creator using cookies, earned by participating in trivia!

This is in addition to the 15 festive cosmetics from last year, which are also available again!

The first new item, the Present, will treat yourself and another player of your choosing to 1,500 points!

will treat yourself and another player of your choosing to 1,500 points! The second new item, The Stopwatch, will halve the remaining time on the question timer - use this to reduce the amount of time other players have to think!

will halve the remaining time on the question timer - use this to reduce the amount of time other players have to think! The third new item, Call a Boss, will call up a random boss for a hint about the current question! Bosses will happily tell you the correct answer if they know it, but they don’t know everything so they will sometimes have to guess or only be able to narrow down the possibilities.

will call up a random boss for a hint about the current question! Bosses will happily tell you the correct answer if they know it, but they don’t know everything so they will sometimes have to guess or only be able to narrow down the possibilities. Call a Boss will only spawn in lobbies where each player is the only one playing on their device, while the Stopwatch and Present will spawn in any lobby.

Players can now opt to NOT participate in the Chance Round by pressing the B button on a gamepad, or backspace on a keyboard.

When all players have voted ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ to joining Chance Round, the timer will immediately end.

Players can now join the Chance Round via mouse. Left clicking on the top banner will join, while right clicking it will opt to skip.

The AI players will also vote no if they aren’t partaking.

The longest that the AI can take to vote has been reduced from 8 seconds to 5 seconds.

Some pauses have been removed or reduced during the Chance Round to speed up general game flow.

Clients can now interact with categories in the Categories Menu, sending a message to the host that they want this category to be turned on or off!

The chat is now visible in the Categories Menu when playing online.

If the host swaps the game mode that is being played (such as changing from Standard to Vs Boss), their previous settings and categories are saved and will be restored if the host swaps back. This will reduce cases of players accidentally resetting their lobby settings.

The "Updated!" text that appears over the Categories button now appears when the selected categories are different from when the player last viewed them.

The "Settings" header button in the lobby has been renamed to "Boss" when Vs Boss Mode is active to make it clearer that the Boss can be changed in this menu.

Negative’s order in the Vs Boss list has been moved to help new players experience a greater variety of bosses when the list is played in order.

Players can now ready/unready faster in the lobby, and the game will start quicker when all players have readied up.

Menu animations have generally been sped up to improve game flow.

Seasonal events such as Halloween, Summer and Christmas will now load the desired Waiting Room on the Main Menu automatically. This means future seasonal events will automatically begin and end without further patches being required.

The Voodoo Doll curse was a little overpowered, so we’ve nerfed it a little bit. Players now gain 25% less points when inflicted with a curse instead of 50%.

Some new menu transitions have been added, such as when moving to the Character Creator from the Main Menu and back.

If Twitch doesn’t answer when playing with Twitch in Vs Boss Mode, the boss will not consider the Twitch player when calculating the amount of points the boss should receive.

Players now have more time to answer questions when playing against Santa & Krampus, in line with the other bosses.

Addressing the feedback we received last-year, Santa & Krampus’ chance round has been sped up.

Several space optimizations have been implemented, reducing the install size of Trivia Tricks.

Several CPU optimizations have been implemented, improving performance when many characters are on-screen at once.

Several GPU optimizations have been implemented, improving performance in the Main Menu on lower-spec machines.

Fixed some typos and cleaned up the wording on a variety of questions. Thanks to all of you who took the time to report these to us directly!

Updated several questions to be accurate following developments in the modern day.

Added even more questions across all categories, many suggested by the Discord community! Thank you to everyone who has suggested questions so far!

Fixed a bug where AI question answering accuracy wasn't being properly reduced when items were used against them.

Fixed an exploit in Vs Boss Mode where the human team could increase their score by adding new players during the final round. The Boss will now gain the same number of points that the human team does when a human player joins.

Fixed a bug where players could join lobbies that did not match their current seasonal event.

Fixed a memory leak when the Magnet item was used.

Fixed the chat not touching the bottom of the screen.

Fixed the Twitch button flying across the screen when everyone readied up in the lobby.

Fixed a bug where some buttons wouldn’t always register being clicked on first try.

Fixed a bug in the lobby where no sound played when hovering over AI avatars.

Like what we’re doing? Hit the thumbs up below this news post! And to everyone in the Trivia Tricks community, happy holidays!