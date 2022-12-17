 Skip to content

Roboplant update for 17 December 2022

Release 0.6.16 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 10169533 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

we hope you are having a great time!

Here a new small fix for those that use a different keyboard layout than QUERTY! it will allow you to see in the tutorial (and actually use) the proper keys for your layout.

See you soon!

