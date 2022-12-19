 Skip to content

Scared Tube update for 19 December 2022

Ho Ho Ho Streamers looks like the holidays have hit

Share · View all patches · Build 10169523 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have some exciting news indeed.

  • First, Your Room has been decorated so as to enjoy the holidays

  • All starting rooms in the game have been updated with festive cheer

  • Ghosts has been updated with animations and scares.

  • We have also added your energy level to your phone, so now you can finally understand why the energy pills (Also will help find ghosts quicker)

But you all want to know about

KRAMPUS

You better watch out because something ain't right. This demon is watching you morning and night. O Krampus is coming to town. It has you on its list and holds its bag nice and tight going to steal your sole tonight.

So Streamers, you better find it before it finds you.

So happy holidays and happy hunting, Streamers

