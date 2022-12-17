 Skip to content

Jogward update for 17 December 2022

Update 1.0.3 - option for a bigger mouse pointer

Update 1.0.3 - option for a bigger mouse pointer

Build 10169481

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello - made a small update with an option to make the mouse pointer bigger. This should help people with bigger screens.

To enable the bigger pointer open the settings in the game and set "Big mouse pointer" to "Yes".

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Jogward Content Depot 1586231
