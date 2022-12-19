Version 0.6.0 STORY UPDATE (12/19/22)

New Features

NEW WAIFU – FORTUNE

The enigmatic Fortune reveals herself to the crew of the Mary Celeste at long last! Join Fortune as you try to complete the most high-stakes mission yet!

NEW FORTUNE NSFW SCENES

The Fortune update comes with 22 new Pandora scenes for the young hacker. She is also available in Gallery mode!

NEW NEBULA – GRIFFIN

All of the Griffin nebula is now accessible for exploration including the Solar colony systems. Discover more about the history of humanity in this harsh galaxy.

NEW MANTICS - ITCHY & CICALO

Two additional mantics have been added for players to discover and recruit to the team. Itchy is an insect-like assassin while Cicalo is the latest in hybrid organic/machine technology.

NEW FACTION – THE REQUITAL

General Blythe has finally moved her pieces on the galactic board which can only mean one thing: It’s time to face off against the Requital! Take on this biomechanical terrorist organization in both grid and space combat and pit your tactical wiles against the General.

NEW SIDEQUESTS

Help even more wacky characters in the Griffin nebula with various sidequests.

NEW ONBOARD DIALOGUES

All your crewmates have new dialogue onboard the ship to reflect the major happenings in this chapter’s story.

Tweaks and Improvements

Optimizations made to dialogue sections by reducing how frequently the game checked for a codex drop (most problematic when fast-forwarding or skipping a dialogue sequence).

Optimizations to PANDORA scenes.

The PANDORA cards scroll-box now resets to the top when switching between characters.

Reduced emissive brightness on Scoundrel faction ships in Space Combat.

Improvements to DEVA mode logic and balance.

Grid combat balancing changes.

Health packs now scale with selected character progression in Grid Combat.

Updated Rekall’s ability “Synaptic Strike” description to inform the player that the effect is dependent on proximity to the player.

Imperium unit Golem now has the mechanical trait.

Scoundrel unit Artillery Drone now has the mechanical trait.

Reduced blank space on Trophy UI within Captain’s Quarters aboard the Mary Celeste.

Removed text stating “Right click to see details” during the date selection screen. Currently no details are available.

Gallery physics improvements.

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where pausing the game and resuming during Sova's drinking minigame would make the mouse cursor disappear.

Fixed issue when waifu’s were in DEVA mode, they could not interact with health pickups.

Fixed issue where characters in the DEVA cocoon were vulnerable to knockback when they shouldn't, causing them to be placed on the next tile invisible in Grid Combat.

Reduced or eliminated fatal crashes when skipping or fast-forwarding during dialogue sequences.

Fixed issue where the Anti-Stun passive did not display on the character info panel in Grid Combat.

Fixed visual bug where Lamarse’s drool was rendered during the character placement phase in Grid Combat.

Fixed issue where the attack strength icon was not updated based on damage type when viewing the Laboratory or Locker room UI. Now shows the lightning bolt icon for characters who deal energy damage.

Fixed issue where Killi’s DEVA hologram rendered a white box when hovering the cursor over tiles for the move action in Grid Combat.

Fixed issue where Lamarse’s “Victimizer” passive dealt double damage if an enemy had any shield or armor in Grid Combat.

Fixed issue during Sova’s TFC match fight where the player could only rank bronze in Grid Combat.

Fixed issue where Lily’s mouth was moving when Captain was speaking during the “Current Status” dialogue option once Sova is recruited.

Updated particle timing on Pervedilo’s primary attack so it doesn’t look like two separate attacks in Grid Combat.

Known Issues (Does not include all issues)

Clipping issues during dialogue sections for some newly introduced characters in Fortune’s release.

Some characters' animation pose transitions are not in place yet during dialogue sections for Fortune’s release.

If multiple enemies are stunned, when it is their turn, the arrow above their head still renders even after their turn has passed in Grid Combat.

Visual bug, when a mantic reaches max level of 40 a white icon will appear the first time you enter the lab, as if there were more levels but goes away after selecting another mantic.

Mission log filter inconsistency if you filter out finished missions, then filter out on Nebula’s, the filtered Finished missions will be in the list again.

Waifus active, passive and ultimate icons do not always render in the same order from Locker room to selection screen.

Visual bug, unlockable abilities/passives not showing up or showing as locked in the Laboratory or Selection screen after the character has reached required level (some known characters Napholeon & Chodestool passed level 30).

Character upgrades based on level are not fully implemented for all characters.

While Fortune is in DEVA mode, the icons clip into the border.

Imperium’s Shocktrooper Purify status remains on character after Shocktrooper is killed.

Visual bug, if a unit has shield and armor and receives damage while the preview damage animation is happening on the health bars, there’s a chance it will show shield or armor remaining on the bar when there is not after the attack (In most cases remaining shield but in the character info it will show zero shield as intended).

Alt-Tabbing potentially can cause the game to crash, especially during areas of the game where high loads take place.

Report stating Rekall's passive can cause a softlock if an enemy counters with low health and dies from Rekall’s passive.

Low texture resolution rendering for some users during dialogue sequences throughout the game.

Some users reported odd textures when loading Ela and Taron in PANDORA and Gallery.

Framerate drop can cause Mary Celeste to shoot out of the jump-gate in Navigation.

Bridge projector fails to update the color scheme throughout Mary Celeste consistently. This will be fixed in later builds once all nebulae are unlocked.

Physics on dangling pieces such as tentacles or hair (i.e. Huntress or Killi) may clip through the character's body or rapidly vibrate during dialog sequences.

Yellow/White screen flashing artifact during space combat when using the FXAA aliasing method. Most likely due to the lens flare and or high bloom values.

On rare occasions, an unintentional song plays during some areas of the game.

On rare occasions, clicking the ‘Help’ button in the dialogue section of the game can remove the help text but can't be re-enabled until restarting or starting a new scene.

Potential stuttering when playing back cinematics for some systems. Note there is an option to disable 4k videos from the graphics tab under settings. This has improved performance for some users.

Reports of performance issues on some Space Combat random scenario maps.

Animation in You’re Mine Now scene needs finalizing.

Replay icons and navigation icon concepts are a work in progress, inconsistencies are known.

Notes