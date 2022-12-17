Antimatter Dimensions - The Reality Update + Steam release

After 4.5 years, the update is here. I want to thank everybody who has helped me and participated in the making of the update, you can see a list of credits either when you beat the game, or through the info icon on the top right.

The changelog is too long to include here, you can find it in the same modal as the credits, but here's a shortened list of all the major stuff:

The Reality prestige layer.

Added Glyphs.

Added Reality Upgrades.

Added Perks.

Added an Automator.

Added a Black Hole.

Added Celestials.

Added a new Modern UI style. The Old UI style is still available as Classic UI.

Cloud saving is now available to everyone. This needs your Google account.

Shop tab is now available to everyone.

Rewrote the game UI using the Vue.js framework, significantly improving performance, stability, and code maintainability.

Added a speedrun mode.

I'm sorry for the wait, thank you everyone

-Hevipelle