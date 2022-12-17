NEW PATCH!!! MAURICE: ITPN V1.3.4

Hey guys, I'm sorry, I've been a bit offline, I had a lot of work to do for the class... But I bring you a new patch, thank you very much to all who give me feedback, you have no idea how much you help me doing this. Really, THANK YOU!
Gameplay
Fixes
-Fixed annoying obstacles and holes
-Fixed possibility to avoid quick-time events
-Fixed carnotaurus catching butterflies after killing someone
-Fixed flashbang effect on flashlights
New
-Added more generators so you don't have the need to repair all the generators on the map
-Added more cards on the map
-Added new features on AI
-Added more information about tasks, during gameplay
Non-Gameplay
-Fixed matches not showing in match list menu
-Fixed some misspellings like "scape"
(Sorry, I'm still learning English)
Changed files in this update