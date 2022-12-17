Small Patch - Bugs Fixes & Some Improvement

Share · View all patches · Build 10169357 · Last edited 17 December 2022 – 17:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Dear Players,

We have fixed some bugs and made some improvement as below:

Bugs Fixes

Fixed Periodic Stuttering / Periodic Small Freezes in Gameplay.

Fixed a few bugs in Monster Spawned logic.

Fixed a bug, EXP not acquired when some enemies killed by grenade explosion.

Fixed a bug, Medical Item Effect Rate stat not calculated properly when using medical item.

Some Improvement

Added How to Save Game to pop up hint in Prologue Chapter.

Improve some pop up hint's text and button reference in Prologue Chapter.

Added Use Item visual effect & healing value.

Improve some gameplay performance.

About how to save game, if you don't know yet, here it is:

When you near a checkpoint device, open game menu and choose save game. Save game only available when you are near a checkpoint device, you aren't in combat and not doing important events such as Defense Mission.

The updated patch should be run automatically before you start the game.

Thank you so much for your support.

Best Regards,

-- Kruntazie Games --