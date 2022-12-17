Share · View all patches · Build 10169335 · Last edited 17 December 2022 – 17:09:31 UTC by Wendy

Removed character fall damage for a significant gameplay improvement.

Several visual effects have been added to the "Gehenna" scenario. With this, the player will be able to better locate himself on the map.

Added some fire tornadoes in the "Gehenna" scenario that damage the character when passing through it.

Some new platforms have been added to the "Gehenna" scenario as well to help with localization and fill out the scenario a bit more.

Added some crates with physics in the "Purgatorium" scenario.

Added some soccer balls in "Purgatorium" and "Paradisus" (Just a form of "purposeless but fun mini-game")

Added new sounds when the character jumps or gets hurt.

The texts referring to the story were also improved.