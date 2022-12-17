Christmas holiday Update

It's that time of year again, and One-Armed Cook is getting into the holiday spirit with our new Christmas update.

In this special update, you'll be able to serve up some delicious chocolate milk to your customers, all dressed up in their festive Santa hats. Not only is this a tasty treat for the holiday season, it's also a sneak peek of the upcoming DLC for the game, where you'll be able to mix and serve a variety of drinks to your customers. So make sure to add it to your wishlist!

Set in a beautifully decorated Christmas cabin, this map will transport you to Santa's workshop cabin, complete with a Christmas tree and festive decorations.

The delivery truck, usually blue, has been transformed into a beautiful red color to fit in with the holiday theme, and outside, the winter landscape is blanketed in snow. You'll feel like you're right in the heart of the North Pole as you cook up some holiday treats for your customers.

This map is the perfect setting for spreading holiday cheer and getting into the festive spirit. So log in to One-Armed Cook and check out the new Christmas map!

Happy holidays from One-armed cook!