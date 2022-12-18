Take Flight Update

Game development has been slow since launch, but most systems foundations are now at place. With tutorial objective system is ready for future challenges and crystal pylons are ready for future magical elements. Most of the user interface now support also localization.

Patch notes:

Added slimes and pegasus

Winged animals can now fly

Added magic crystal system that affects enclosure where it is, currently only crystal of grounding which prevents flight.

Added tutorial

Objects have now descriptions.