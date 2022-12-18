 Skip to content

Fantasy Zoo update for 18 December 2022

Take Flight Update

New update with 2 new animals, modifications to previous animals and basic tutorial.

Game development has been slow since launch, but most systems foundations are now at place. With tutorial objective system is ready for future challenges and crystal pylons are ready for future magical elements. Most of the user interface now support also localization.

Patch notes:
Added slimes and pegasus
Winged animals can now fly
Added magic crystal system that affects enclosure where it is, currently only crystal of grounding which prevents flight.
Added tutorial
Objects have now descriptions.

