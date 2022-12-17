Update: V1.3.0

NEW FEATURES:

.player control game object: hide, freeze or move the player on the screen. Useful for tutorials or cut-scenes

.you can now modify the player intro or re-spawn move, delay, and invincibility duration

.enemy bullets are now always rendered on top of enemy lasers

.weapon aim player angle limits: control the weapon aiming maximum angle

.new level cut-scene check-box: used to exclude a cut-scene level from the total levels count during scores

.is cancellable bullet check-box: prevent a bullet to be canceled

.bullet trail effect texture can be customizable

.button trigger new press/hold modes

.hyper auto-shoot mode: once activated the hyper will shoot without any need for button press

.text objects align now really align each line of text

.analog stick curve property to dial the stick sensibility

.duplicate particles button in the particle editor

.duplicate explosions button in the explosion editor

.maximum number of weapon set increased to 20

.updated boost and fmod libraries

.updated documentation

BUG FIXES:

.exported game could hang forever if no custom music was used

.fixed possible explosion editor crash

.the editor could crash on Windows10+ trying to delete an opened file

.big scores didn't display the Enter your name window during high scores

.improved laser collisions

.explosion sprite with long animation duration broke the explosion rendering

.camera limits collision shapes are excluded from the Force field collisions

.total medals score and total enemies score were not reset when starting a new game

.player lives counter now displays the number of lives left, not anymore the current life number

.bullet trail caused shadows rendering issues

.objects thumbnail update was broken (regression)

.wrong explosion rendering order

.wrong sfx locator rendering order

.world space texts were not vertically centered

.button trigger was always enabled, even if not viewed by the camera

.update of the examples games (you need to delete them in your game directory to force their update)

.UI polish and more tooltips

Notes:

.please check your text object layout, as all lines are now really aligned.

.please check your player intro direction