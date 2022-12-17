Day 3 patch

-Rail now penetrates enemies. If you can show us a clip of a multikill headshot, we'll shout you out on social media.

-Fixed a navmesh issue on Session 4

-Platforms on the Session 10 jump pad sequences are a lot more forgiving now (1.5x as big).

Things we're working on:

-More weapon spawns in Session 16

-Some radar improvements to make it easier to parse

-Some options menu improvements (and potentially some additional performance options)

-Some additional cosmetics!

Let us know if this update breaks anything, or if there's anything else you want out of the game. Thanks!