Splatter update for 17 December 2022

Day 3 patch

Build 10169296 · Last edited by Wendy

-Rail now penetrates enemies. If you can show us a clip of a multikill headshot, we'll shout you out on social media.
-Fixed a navmesh issue on Session 4
-Platforms on the Session 10 jump pad sequences are a lot more forgiving now (1.5x as big).

Things we're working on:
-More weapon spawns in Session 16
-Some radar improvements to make it easier to parse
-Some options menu improvements (and potentially some additional performance options)
-Some additional cosmetics!

Let us know if this update breaks anything, or if there's anything else you want out of the game. Thanks!

