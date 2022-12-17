Survive in Robozone

Hi Everyone,

In Version 0.4, a new level is added into the game! This level will be bit harder than Skeleland. Also, a new character: Assassin is added into the game. Assassin is a character with high move and attack speed. Lastly, there are some modifications and bugs fix. Please feel free to check it out!

New Features

Add New Level: Robozone

Add New Character: Assassin

Add New Achievement: Assassin Expert

Add New Craftable Item: Bucket

Add New Craftable Item: Staff

Modifications

Poison Soup deal 20% more damage

Bugs Fix