Survive in Robozone

In Woods update for 17 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

In Version 0.4, a new level is added into the game! This level will be bit harder than Skeleland. Also, a new character: Assassin is added into the game. Assassin is a character with high move and attack speed. Lastly, there are some modifications and bugs fix. Please feel free to check it out!

New Features

  • Add New Level: Robozone
  • Add New Character: Assassin
  • Add New Achievement: Assassin Expert
  • Add New Craftable Item: Bucket
  • Add New Craftable Item: Staff

Modifications

  • Poison Soup deal 20% more damage

Bugs Fix

  • Fix Ice Stone Effect cannot activate with Melee Attack when Mythic Booster is active
  • Fix wrong Health Steal value of Vampire
  • Fix wrong value increase of Book of Magic
  • Fix wrong value increase of Mask

