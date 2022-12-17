Survive in Robozone

Hi Everyone,
In Version 0.4, a new level is added into the game! This level will be bit harder than Skeleland. Also, a new character: Assassin is added into the game. Assassin is a character with high move and attack speed. Lastly, there are some modifications and bugs fix. Please feel free to check it out!
New Features
- Add New Level: Robozone
- Add New Character: Assassin
- Add New Achievement: Assassin Expert
- Add New Craftable Item: Bucket
- Add New Craftable Item: Staff
Modifications
- Poison Soup deal 20% more damage
Bugs Fix
- Fix Ice Stone Effect cannot activate with Melee Attack when Mythic Booster is active
- Fix wrong Health Steal value of Vampire
- Fix wrong value increase of Book of Magic
- Fix wrong value increase of Mask
Changed files in this update