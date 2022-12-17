Update v1.5.0

This update update brings critical bug fixes and improvements for multiplayer as well as several additions to the mission editor.

One of the main features which was previously not fully ready in multiplayer was the budget system. Now, the budget works properly on a per-life basis (your funds refill when you respawn), and mission creators have the option to have a persistent budget per slot or per team. New event actions to add funds to the budget allow for some new game modes. For example, side objectives will need to be completed to keep the team funded for the main battle.

The mission editor now features loops! This comes in the form of a "Restart Sequence" action for sequenced events, respawnable AI units, and restartable objectives. Along with several other new options and event actions, this will open the door for more interesting custom missions.

Previously, there wasn't a good way to upvote/downvote workshop missions in multiplayer, so now the workshop campaign info is displayed in the briefing room and you can vote/unsubscribe during or after a mission. I know it's still difficult to do this for single player workshop content. I'll get to it!

As usual, if you have any issues, the previous version is available from the betas tab in game properties.

A full list of changes for 1.5.0 are below:

v1.5.0f1

General

Fixed active map icons being grouped behind faded icons

Prioritize closer and/or locked contacts when RWR contact limit is reached

Fixed: issue causing pilot to sometimes die immediately on ejection

Fixed virtual hand pose for respawn button in rearming control panel

Fixed: rearming panel denial message overlapped with reload button

Made equipment configuration symmetry mode persistent

Changed: game won't pause in SteamVR dashboard unless in singleplayer flight

Multiplayer

Fixed: network messages got dropped when large volume of data is sent (usually to late connecting clients)

Show if a lobby is running on an incompatible game version in lobby browser

Fixed: incorrect kill attribution when an AI unit damages a player with a pooled bullet that had been previously used by a player

Fixed: client scene ready routine didn't stop if client disconnects before it completes

Fixed: set incorrect slotIDs for multicrew vehicle on missions where only 1 slot is allowed

Fixed: RWR sync fails when missile entity ID is too high

Fixed: visual target detection (and datalink) did not get disabled when ejecting/bailing from aircraft

Fixed: multicrew copilots did not hear damage sound effects for remote damage

Fixed: objective/mission completion desync

Slightly reduced F-45 wingtip HP

Fixed: multiplayer campaign browser only loads the 50 newest workshop campaigns

Fixed: chaff/flare release not synced properly

Fixed: Incorrect initial briefing page for joining client or after switching team

Fixed equipment budgets (per life)

Show funds available in briefing room UI

Show host's map loading progress for clients and don't timeout during map load

Fixed: briefing control remained locked if the briefing controller disconnects

Updated briefing room UI

Added workshop content voting/unsubscribing in briefing room UI

Fixed: briefing note image appeared too early in personal briefing view

Mission Editor

Added Restart Sequence action for sequenced events (loops!)

Added respawnable option for AI units

Added DestroyVehicle event action for Multiplayer Spawns

Added SetInvincible event action for Multiplayer Spawns

Fixed: Team B budget was not saved

Fixed "Gets Killed" multiplayer spawn conditional behavior

Fixed: UI issues with multiplayer/vehicle options in new campaign menu

Added "Gets Detected Now" conditional for single and multiplayer spawn

Changed "Detected by" conditional name to "Was Ever Detected" for singleplayer spawn (same function)

Added "Sensor Enabled" conditional to check if radar or TGP are equipped and powered to singleplayer spawn

Fixed missing "Clear Waypoint" vehicle control conditional for F-45

Fixed: pressing enter after typing in scenario info window would not save values

Added budget mode options for multiplayer missions (life, slot, team)

Added option for infinite ammo (for training purposes)

Added event actions to add funds to teams or individual players in multiplayer

Automatically self-subscribe to missions/campaigns uploaded to workshop

Added option to force or recommend specific equiment for multiplayer spawns

Added option for fuel drain multiplier

Added MultiplayerSpawn slot label setting

Fixed: mouse scroll would zoom camera if mouse was over a scrollview/UI

Fixed: double click triggers the editor cursor jump even if the second click was on an interactable GUI element

Fixed: if Force Quicksaved during a sequence node, that node is repeated on quickload

Added "Load Recommended" button to equip configurator on slots with equip assignments

Map Editor

Fixed: mouse scroll would zoom camera if mouse was over a scrollview/UI

Added: can click on a placed static object to select it

Changed: static object placement keeps rotation of last placed object

Added: hold shift while placing static object to place another

AV-42C

Fixed: soldiers would not enter passenger bay if door was open before they spawn

Fixed pylon HP inconsistencies in MP

Fixed: engines did not start at full HP in MP

F-45A

Fixed issue causing internal bay missiles to get stuck when rapid fired

Units

Return AI pilots to the proper position if they veer off taxiway or takeoff runway

Fixed issue causing AI AV-42C to attempt vertical takeoff before setting engine tilt after picking up soldiers

Fixed issues with ground formation Echelon Left and Vee

Quicksave

AI Aircraft that are ordered to "Attack Target" while in do-not-engage state will forget this order after loading

Fixed: AH-94 countermeasure on/off indicator not correct after loading

Fixed: Sea units spawned after quickload couldn't move

Meta Quest Pro

Fixed haptics in SteamVR mode

Fixed thumbstick mode in SteamVR mode

AH-94

Added access to manage players menu from hand menu

Added button in players menu to force remove copilot

What's next?

As you may have seen on the discord FAQ, I am currently working on two new aircraft to fly.

One aircraft will come with some totally new mechanics -- crucial elements of the modern battlefield which have not been represented in the game yet. More info later.

The other is a trainer jet with two seats for the pilot and instructor. This was inspired by a multiplayer session I had with a friend where I was trying to explain a good way to line up a ground attack, and thought it would be much easier to teach if we were sitting in the same cockpit. It will have a lower thrust to weight ratio and lower drag compared to the other in-game aircraft which will really emphasize energy management when it comes to basic fighter maneuvers.