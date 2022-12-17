3D battle-board

This update irons out a few issues with playing in the battle-board mode on 3D boards, and introduces the first 3D board to play on.

One thing to note about playing on 3D boards: you can always play in any direction. When looking at a 3D board and spinning it, it may not at first appear obvious as to why this is the case. If you rotate the cube board to the right hand side/face and then to the back face, the left is still left and right is still right, so the idea of playing forwards only would still be ok. However if you rotate the board to the top face and then try to connect words from their to the back, then you are trying to connect "upward" words to other "upward" words on the back. Similarly if you try to connect words from the right hand side of the top face, again you are trying to connect them to "upward" words of the right face.