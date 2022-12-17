 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Word Attack update for 17 December 2022

3D battle-board

Share · View all patches · Build 10169255 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update irons out a few issues with playing in the battle-board mode on 3D boards, and introduces the first 3D board to play on.

One thing to note about playing on 3D boards: you can always play in any direction. When looking at a 3D board and spinning it, it may not at first appear obvious as to why this is the case. If you rotate the cube board to the right hand side/face and then to the back face, the left is still left and right is still right, so the idea of playing forwards only would still be ok. However if you rotate the board to the top face and then try to connect words from their to the back, then you are trying to connect "upward" words to other "upward" words on the back. Similarly if you try to connect words from the right hand side of the top face, again you are trying to connect them to "upward" words of the right face.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1679681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link