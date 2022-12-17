Dark Quest 3, Frozen Peaks and Giant Valley are now available!

The game has been renamed to Dark Quest 3 and the store page has been updated.

Your save folder in My Documents folder will be automatically renamed. If you find your save files to be missing

then please go to the My Documents folder and rename "Dark Quest Board Game" to "Dark Quest 3" manually.

Added a new area, the Frozen Peaks. It appears as an alternative to the city.

Added a new area, the Giant Valley. You can go here only through the frozen peaks and it leads to the chaos castle.

Fixed a bug with the tooltips at the hero screen showing at the wrong location

Fixed a bug with the shrine when praying for equipment, it was not using the internal luck attribute properly.

Knight Protection now gets discarded after you use it.

Added some overhead tooltips to explain what each status icon does in battle.

The skeleton with blue banner now has an aura that adds bonus damage on all ally attacks instead of modifying their attack rolls.

Dragon hero upgrade now deals less damage

Added a new fire projectile for the firemage

Made some adjustments to the damage effect, it would sometimes hide behind other UI objects.

Druid attack is now magic again.

Increased bonus damage from bear form.

Removed the golden dragon from the thieves guild as it was not being used :)

Thieves guild building is renamed to Thieves Hideout to avoid confusion with the actual thieves guild.

Reduced the cost of membership to 60 crystals down from 100.

Chaos Castle: Chaos Lighting now lets choose who takes the damage

Added an outline and some sparks on the main adventure card you draw

Burning hands and fire beast are now secondary actions. This allows the firemage to use a hero card and an attack every turn

Added a new combat card, potion of strength. It adds x armor and magic resistance when you use it.

Burning hands now shows how much damage it will do next.

Fixed a crash when pressing ALT over combat and equipment cards.

Increased split shot damage at level 2 and 3

Monsters that have secondary actions will now always use them first.

Monsters have slightly better AI and in particular when fighting hero clones.

Dwarf King stun now triggers every 3/2/1 attacks and can no longer stun 3x3 units

Split shot now allows you to target an empty tile to count as a target

Fixed a bug with dark offer where you could cancel the death of a character and still get the gold

Burning Hands now deals less damage

Fireball damage has been adjusted

Firemage attack deals less damage and more random

Prince: Kings Blade is now an attack card that deals magic damage

Lady now has a dagger attack that deals body damage.

Lady inner light attack card now deals more damage and only works when she gets damaged.

Fixed a bug with follow me and Protect the King, sometimes it would lock a creature into the enemy team and make the character unplayable.

The goblin king now always appears in the goblin caves.

Tornado does more damage at last level

Lighting Storm also deals more damage at higher levels

Added a new card at the labyrinth, the minotaur king who drops the minotaur rune.

Hero cards now have some icons to indicate if its a primary action, secondary or passive as well as if the card is discarded after use.

Druid Fox is now a secondary action

Horsemen in chaos castle deal more damage and have armor. They both have the amulet of fate and the magic damage horseman has the lighting orb equipment.

Magic amulet now adds +5 magic damage instead of +7

Dragon Valley: Elder Dragon has been reworked.

Lady weaken is now stronger at higher levels

Fixed a bug with critical success/fail rolls when a hero would have an attribute of 9+. Some options would disappear.

Added a new UI system to select character skins, just right click on each hero at hero camp to see their cards/skins.

Fixed a bug with follow me that would disable secondary actions from a hero who attacked.

Improved performance on low end machines during exploration mode.

Removed antialiasing from options.