A few minor tweaks from the previous larger patch related to items and equipping them and… global chat is now enabled and separated from system chat.

Changes

holy/black just require good/evil to equip (not Divine/Criminal)

Equipping items requires they be IN YOUR BACKPACK.

Global chat is now enabled.

Click loo

k to console is now simplified since data sheets on items are more complete.

Issues