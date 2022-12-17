 Skip to content

PEP update for 17 December 2022

Server Browser Issues HotFix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have pushed a minor patch that should fix some issues surrounding the server browser.
If you are continuing to have issues while trying to connect with friends please use the "direct connect" menu. This menu is case sensitive so watch for that if you have issues connecting from there as well.

