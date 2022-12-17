 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spells and Fellas update for 17 December 2022

From Premium to Free to Play

Share · View all patches · Build 10169077 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings players!

We have decided to make Spells and Fellas a free-to-play game. This change will take place on 24th of December, 2022.

We appreciate everyone who bought the game, thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1372431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link